Experience the vibrant launch of Sephora in Liverpool, led by Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner Danny Beard and local DJ Billie Clements.

Sephora has officially opened in Liverpool, with hundreds of beauty fans lining the streets for up to 11 hours. The first 500 customers in line received a highly-sought after goody bag and queues began to form at 10.00pm last night (May 21).

The store opened its doors at 9.00am, after a host of incredible performances from Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner and Celebrity Big Brother finalist, Danny Beard, a DJ set from Liverpool TikToker Billie Clements and showstopping dances from House of Suarez.

Danny Beard. | Emma Dukes

Billie Clements. | Emma Dukes

Despite rain beginning to pour at around 8.00am, spirits remained high in the long, snaking queues as Sephora fans received free samples, matcha drinks and had their hair styled with rollers.

We captured the moment the store opened, with Danny Beard leading the countdown. Watch the full video above to see the atmosphere in Liverpool ONE.