A deteriorating former pub in Aintree could be converted into flats with a roof garden under new plans.

The Old Roan in Aintree closed in 2013 and has laid empty ever since. While the pub’s closure divided opinion in the local area at the time, the building also continued to attract controversy over its deteriorating state with then landlord Commercial Realty Ltd fined over £16k in 2020 for failing to carry out remedial works at the property.

The building was acquired by 2M Developments (Old Roan) Ltd in 202 and the company has now applied to Sefton Council for permission to knock down the former pub, which was also known as Tut N Shive, and replace it with a three to four storey apartment block complete with play area and garden on its roof.

According to documents submitted on behalf of the developer as part of the application,the site has been home to public houses since the 17th century with the current building dating from the early 20th century.

The documents state that it would not be feasible to reopen the pub because the “building has fallen into a complete state of disrepair” meaning there is “no viable alternative” other than to knock down and rebuild.

The Old Roan, Aintree. Image: Google Street View

Plans

The plans involve a total of 31 flats made up of a mix of studios, one and two bedroom apartments arranged across three and four storeys which the applicant said “far exceed” minimum space standards with ground floor shared amenity spaces included alongside the rooftop garden.

The development would also include a total of 28 car parking spaces as well as cycle storage spaces according to the application.

CGI of plans for the former Old Roan pub in Aintree. Photo: Sefton Council, Permission for LDRS partners.

According to pre-application advice from Sefton Council, a copy of which was included with the developer’s application, concerns were raised that the ground floor outdoor space could be “gloomy” and overlooked. Other concerns included the closeness of the site to railway lines and busy roads nearby and the impact this could have on noise for residents of the development.

The advice stated that the development would be likely to be “unacceptable” in its current form. The applicant stated that mitigation measures could be put in place to address noise concerns with outdoor spaces “strategically located to allow privacy from the main road by being set back from the parapetwalls.”