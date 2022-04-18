“This isn’t just going to be a live podcast; this is going to be a visual spectacular.”

Adam Rowe. Photo: Blue Book Artist Management

Award-winning duo Adam Rowe and Dan Nightingale are to perform a special live version of their hit Have A Word podcast at a sell out 11,000 capacity M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool later this year.

Since the duo started the podcast three years ago from a rented room in Chester, Have A Word has amassed over five million YouTube views and almost four million audio downloads.

Scouser Rowe also picked up Best Club Comedian at this year’s Chortle Awards, with Have A Word also taking home Best Podcast.

Rowe was overwhelmed with the lightening quick sale of tickets for the Liverpool date, saying: “I’ve never been more excited for a show in my entire career.

“This isn’t just going to be a live podcast; this is going to be a visual spectacular. An absolute extravaganza to celebrate almost three years of Have A Word madness.”

Nightingale added: ‘ I cannot wait for this. The biggest night of my career, the biggest night in the history of Have A Word. Oh, the mayhem we have planned! It’s going to be unbelievable.’

The event takes place on December 9, 2022 at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

Who is Adam Rowe?

Rowe is a Liverpudlian stand-up who quickly gained popularity on the comedy circuit due to his crowd interactions and quick-witted comebacks.

Rowe isn’t afraid to touch on controversial topics, His favourite style of comedy to watch is the dark, edgy irreverent style humour popular in America.

His favourite stand-up comedians include Jim Jeferries, Bill Burr, Louis CK (“pre-scandal” he hastens to add), Patrice O’Neal and Dave Chappelle.

His hilarious anecdotes have seen him rise through the ranks, quickly going from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to selling out venues across the UK and performing on Live At The Apollo alongside Jen Brister and Esther Manito.