Tribute to man killed in Norris Green hit and run, upgrades to Anfield’s Hillsborough memorial - headlines
81-year-old John Newton died after being hit by a van in Norris Green, Liverpool.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
- The family of 81-year-old John Newton, who died in a road traffic collision in Norris Green last weekend, have paid tribute, saying he "is missed by his whole family including children, grandchildren and the community we live in." Three people arrested in connection to his death have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
- Demonstrators had to be removed from Liverpool Town Hall on Wednesday night during an adult health and social care meeting. It's believed some of the protestors had initially gathered regarding £4m being handed back to the government after a plan for a homeless shelter fell through more than two years ago.
- Upgrades are to be made around Anfield stadium including the refurbishment of installations commemorating those involved in the Hillsborough tragedy. Liverpool FC has lodged plans with the city council to make changes to areas around its historic stadium, including the memorial garden, to remember the loss of 97 fans in 1989.
Watch the video above for the full stories.