Boxing and wrestling events could soon be staged at one of Liverpool’s most controversial venues.

The Britannia Adelphi hotel, situated on Ranelagh Street in the city centre, is seeking Liverpool City Council’s approval to put on additional events.

It is the latest move by the hotel chain that has been dogged by problems in the last few years. In its application to the local authority, Britannia has sought permission to vary its existing licence. In doing so, the venue is hoping to add the licensable activity of boxing or wrestling indoors. Currently, the hotel is permitted to stage what is described as indoor sporting events.

Under the new bid, the business will seek to put on combat sports from midday to 2.00am Monday to Saturday and until midnight on Sundays. Earlier this year, Britannia reported an increase in pre-tax profits despite being named the UK’s worst hotel chain for the 11th year running.

Britannia Adelphi Hotel. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

According to Which? Rankings, the Adelphi received a score of just 48% and a one-star rating for bedrooms, bathrooms and quality of the wi-fi. The chain scored no higher than two stars in any of the remaining categories – including cleanliness.

The struggles of the Adelphi in recent years have been well publicised. Once considered a gem of the city, the hotel has now become a source of scorn. But, the staging of sporting events is not a new thing for the once-loved hotel, as earlier this year, three-time world snooker champion Mark Williams held an evening with fans at the venue.

This was after Liverpool Council environmental health inspectors slapped a zero out of five hygiene rating on the location and called for immediate improvements in March. The rating, published by the Food Standards Agency, indicates the areas of most concern following the inspection.

Britannia Adelphi Hotel, Liverpool. | Wikimedia Commons

The business was told that major improvement was needed in the area of hygienic food handling – including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. Inspectors said improvement was also necessary in the general cleanliness of the facilities and the building itself. The area of most concern was the management of food safety – which requires ‘urgent improvement.’

This includes the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served at the hotel is safe to eat along with evidence that staff know about food safety. The zero hygiene rating is a step down for The Adelphi, which was hit with a rating of one last year after an inspection in September. In 2022, the rating stood at 2.

A decision on the boxing and wrestling events will likely be made in the New Year.

