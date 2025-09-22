These wonderful dogs and puppies are currently being housed at Dogs Trust’s Merseyside centre but they would love to find a permanent, loving home.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has dozens of wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt and make an animal’s dream come true?
Below are 17 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s charming residents who are searching for a family to call their own.
Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Stevie - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross puppy
Stevie is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross puppy. Stevie can live with children over the age of eight but not other pets at present, as he is too full on and lacks social skills. He will need all his basic training and a family committed to him. Stevie has already mastered house training but need a refresher after a short spell in kennels. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Luna - Siberian Husky cross
Luna is a Siberian Husky cross. Luna can live with other dogs and children around the age of eight. She is house trained and can be left alone for four hours or so without concern. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Ayka - German Shepherd cross
Ayka is a German Shepherd cross. Ayka can live with high school aged children but needs to be the only pet at home as she is very under socialised with other dogs. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Toby - Border Collie
Toby is a Border Collie. Toby can live with children over 16 and will need to be the only dog. He can be left by himself for two or three hours once settled and is house trained. We would be open to someone fostering Toby also but you would have to live within an hour of the centre. Applications for adoptions will be taken from anywhere. | Dogs Trust Merseyside