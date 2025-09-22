4 . Toby - Border Collie

Toby is a Border Collie. Toby can live with children over 16 and will need to be the only dog. He can be left by himself for two or three hours once settled and is house trained. We would be open to someone fostering Toby also but you would have to live within an hour of the centre. Applications for adoptions will be taken from anywhere. | Dogs Trust Merseyside