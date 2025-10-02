1 . Moon - Bull Breed mix

Moon is a Bull Breed mix - she has been assessed for her breed, and she is not in XL criteria. Like most rescue dogs, Moon will need to settle into her new home and be taught basic house-training rules, she has an understanding, but she will need this finetuning. She will also need teaching that it’s okay to be left alone, again she has an understanding but just needs that extra reassurance once she’s settled in. | RSPCA