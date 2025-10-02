17 adorable dogs and cats at Merseyside RSPCA centres searching for forever homes in Liverpool

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover 17 charming dogs and cats at RSPCA's Merseyside centres, waiting for loving homes in Liverpool.

Meet these 17 charming cats, kittens, puppies and dogs, who are searching for their forever homes in Liverpool and Merseyside this autumn.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but many lovely animals are available to foster or adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available - including an adorable Lurcher who has been waiting for more than 550 days for a family - and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 17 lovely cats and dogs up for adoption in and around Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

Moon is a Bull Breed mix - she has been assessed for her breed, and she is not in XL criteria. Like most rescue dogs, Moon will need to settle into her new home and be taught basic house-training rules, she has an understanding, but she will need this finetuning. She will also need teaching that it’s okay to be left alone, again she has an understanding but just needs that extra reassurance once she’s settled in.

1. Moon - Bull Breed mix

At 18 years old, she deserves all the comfort and kindness the world has to offer. Though reserved at first, Whiskers enjoys soft bedding, gentle affection, and a calm space to relax in.

2. Whiskers

Rocky is a four-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Rocky would like to be the only pet in the household, and he would enjoy living with children over 14 years of age.

3. Rocky - Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Meet Liberty and Peach – two beautiful female kittens looking for their forever home together. Liberty, a playful tabby, had a rough start after being found alone in a gutter.

4. Liberty & Peach

