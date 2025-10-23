1 . Karma - Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed

Karma is a three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed. Karma can be a little unsure around other dogs and can sometimes react, but she is easily distracted and will walk away – for this reason RSPCA say that she would love to be the only dog in a household. Karma wouldn’t be able to be rehomed with cats and she would be able to live with children aged 15+. | RSPCA