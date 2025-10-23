These 15 super cute cats, kittens and dogs are looking for their forever homes in and around Liverpool and Merseyside this autumn.
The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but many charming animals are available to foster or adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).
A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.
Below are 15 adorable cats and dogs up for adoption in and around Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.
1. Karma - Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed
Karma is a three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed. Karma can be a little unsure around other dogs and can sometimes react, but she is easily distracted and will walk away – for this reason RSPCA say that she would love to be the only dog in a household. Karma wouldn’t be able to be rehomed with cats and she would be able to live with children aged 15+. | RSPCA
2. Fluffy
Say hello to Fluffy – a beautiful 5-year-old white and tabby girl at the Wirral centre. If you're looking for a sweet, soft-hearted companion and are happy to give her the time she needs to feel safe and loved, Fluffy could be the one for you.
| RSPCA
3. Coco Chanel
If you have a peaceful environment and a kind heart, Coco Chanel may just be the perfect addition to your family – with a little time and patience, the RSPCA are sure she’ll blossom into a loyal and loving companion.
| RSPCA
4. Luna - Belgian Shepherd
Luna is a Belgian Shepherd. She is energetic and looking for an active household where she can continue her training to provide mental stimulation. The RSPCA are looking for a home with breed specific experience to provide a safe controlled environment for this intelligent breed. | RSPCA