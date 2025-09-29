1 . Tom - Patterdale Terrier

Tom is a Patterdale Terrier. He will need someone around most of the day to build up his leaving hours too. Tom could live with children aged 12 and over. Tom will need to be the only pet in the home as he doesn't enjoy dogs coming up to him as he finds this worrying and has snapped, but can walk at a distance. He will need an owner who is willing to continue his training around dogs. Tom will need a secure 6ft fence as he has shown the ability to jump. | Dogs Trust Merseyside