More than 50 adorable dogs and puppies are currently being housed at Dogs Trust’s Merseyside centre but they would love to find a permanent, loving home this autumn.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has dozens of wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt and make an animal’s dream come true?
Below are 15 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s lovely residents who are searching for a family to call their own.
Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Tom - Patterdale Terrier
Tom is a Patterdale Terrier. He will need someone around most of the day to build up his leaving hours too. Tom could live with children aged 12 and over. Tom will need to be the only pet in the home as he doesn't enjoy dogs coming up to him as he finds this worrying and has snapped, but can walk at a distance. He will need an owner who is willing to continue his training around dogs. Tom will need a secure 6ft fence as he has shown the ability to jump. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Shannon - Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Shannon is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier. She can be rehomed with children aged 10 and over. She hasn't had much interaction with other dogs and can be worried at times so for now, she is better as the only pet in the home but can continue walking with other dogs to help her confidence. She does have some sore feet currently and is on some medication. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Stevie - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross puppy
Stevie is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross puppy. Stevie can live with children over the age of eight but not other pets at present, as he is too full on and lacks social skills. He will need all his basic training and a family committed to him. Stevie has already mastered house training but need a refresher after a short spell in kennels. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Dawn - Dutch Shepherd cross puppy
Dawn is a Dutch Shepherd cross puppy. Dawn will need an active home and someone that is going to put the training into her being around 6 months old, and requires all her basics. She is good with other dogs an could live with another dog. Dawn can live with children aged 8 and over. | Dogs Trust Merseyside