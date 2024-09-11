The family-run restaurant aims to transport customers to Delhi.

A family-run restaurant which has made its mark Manchester is set to open a new venue in Liverpool. Taking over the former Lerpwl unit at the Royal Albert Dock, Delhi House will bring a taste of ‘modern Indian dining and authentic flavours’ to the city.

After moved from Delhi to Manchester, Varendra Lamba and his wife Rajinder, their son Sherry and daughter in law Preen, joined forces to create Delhi House Cafe at Manchester’s Corn Exchange in August 2020. The site quickly became known for its flavourful dishes, buzzing atmosphere and modern interiors and the family set their sights on expanding to Liverpool.

Delhi House Cafe, Manchester. | Handout

The family have big boots to fill, opening in the former home of Liam and Ellis Barrie’s, Lerpwl. The Michelin Guide-listed restaurant opened in 2020 and received numerous awards before announcing its immediate closure in March 2023. The unit has remained vacant ever since, but has now been revamped with Delhi House branding.

Discussing the new site, Pree Lamba, Dehli House Manager and Head of Marketing, said Liverpool is the ‘perfect new location because of its culture and the friendly nature of people here’.

“We really believe that there is a gap in the market for Indian food in Liverpool and the dishes that we’ll offer at Delhi House. Our goal is to transport our guests so that they feel as though they're dining in a restaurant in Delhi.

“We want to change the common preconception that Indian food is for hangovers, that it’s curries from a takeaway courier, or that it's just unhealthy. True authentic Indian cuisine is so much more than that,” she added.

Officially opening on September 17, Delhi House will have space for 120 diners and be open from 12.00pm to 9.30pm, Sunday to Thursday, and 12.00pm to 10.00pm Friday and Saturday.