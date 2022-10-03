Aldi is targeting Merseyside to build a new supermarket amid positive pandemic recovery.

Aldi has revealed it will be targeting Liverpool’s Formby with plans to create a new store.

Aldi - which has over 970 stores - is now the fourth largest supermarket in the UK, according to the latest data from Kantar.

In an annual trading update, Aldi discovered it attracted record numbers of customers since the country emerged from COVID-19 restrictions.

Having now replaced Morrisons in fourth place, Aldi is looking to expand its network of stores bringing their budget supermarkets to more cities and towns across the UK.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Independent research shows our discount is as compelling as ever and that’s why more and more people are switching to Aldi.

We will do whatever it takes to maintain our discount to the traditional full price supermarkets and keep grocery prices as low as possible for the millions of customers that shop with Aldi.”

Where in Liverpool are Aldi looking to build?

Aldi is looking to build in areas that have “freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development”.

In order to qualify, the site should accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces and is ideally near a main road with good visibility.

Aldi has announced that it will be targeting Formby as one of its next areas to build an Aldi store in.

Where else in the UK is Aldi looking to build?

With its stores growing in popularity and attracting 1.5 million extra customers in the past 12 weeks, Aldi has announced it will be targeting areas across the UK.

Here is a full list of the the areas Aldi is eyeing up: