The former home of Alma de Cuba will open its doors next week, after a complete renovation.

The historic building first opened as St Peter’s Church in 1778, serving the catholic community for 188 years before closing in 1976. The church was then transferred to the Polish community and known as ‘Our Lady of Czestochowa’ for a short period.

After undergoing a major transformation, the site opened as Alma de Cuba in 2005 and quickly became one of the city centre’s most popular nightlife spots for food, drink, and unique events. However, it closed its doors in September of this year.

Now, it is being refurbished by the 1936 Pub Company, which is responsible for the revival of a number of iconic pubs across Liverpool, including the award-winning Big House (The Vines) on Lime Street and most recently The Monro on Duke Street.

St Peter's Tavern, Liverpool. | St Peter's Tavern/1936 Pub Co.

Renamed ‘St Peter’s Tavern’, work has turned the site into a traditional pub serving around 20 cask ales and pies, as well as screening live sports on TV and being home to two large beer garden.

Renovations began in September, with ‘St Peters’ Tavern’ graphics placed on the exterior, chandeliers installed and previously blocked-off spaces uncovered. Now, an official opening date has been revealed with the pub set to welcome customers from midday on Wednesday, November 13.