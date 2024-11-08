Lark Lane alternatives: Eat your way around the world on Allerton Road

Lark Lane isn't the only destination for diverse eateries in Liverpool. Explore Allerton Road for a taste of global cuisine and community vibe.

With its bars, restaurants and independent shops, Lark Lane is often the default destination for people looking for a bohemian alternative to the hustle and bustle of Liverpool city centre. However, it’s not the only neighbourhood carving out an alternative identity.

As part of our #LoveYour campaign, we have been visiting local areas across Liverpool that have a similar community vibe, with cafes, pubs and an independent scene.

We begin our series in the South Liverpool suburb of Allerton, which has roots going back to the Domesday Book. Now a popular area for families and young professionals alike, we’ve put together a guide to Allerton Road and the surrounding area.

Allerton Road, Liverpool | Google Street View

Along with enough watering holes to whet even the most parched whistle, Allerton Road is home to a number of restaurants. Whether you're looking for a celebratory feast, a vegan spread or just a coffee and a cake, with the likes of Greek, Chinese, Italian and more on offer - you could almost eat around the world on this short stretch of road.

Derek's is a New York inspired sandwich bar serving coffee and some mighty fine subs. Created by two best friends following their travels around the States. Their love of American culture, from the coffee to the huge sandwiches, inspired them to bring a taste of New York to Allerton, where they both grew up.

Adam’s Apple is a family-run Liverpool business that has been running for five decades, with its first shop opened in Maghull in 1969. Their shop on Allerton Road is their last remaining. They stock as much locally grown produce as possible and deliver personalised fruit and veg boxes around the city.

Since 1987, B Clarke & Family Butchers have been serving up a range of traditional quality meats, homemade sausages and handmade kebabs to locals. Though we still pine for the loss of their hot counter, they are still a stalwart of Allerton Road.

The Beatles may have made Penny Lane famous with their song, but it is set mostly on Allerton Road. Penny Lane Development Trust provides a wide range of health and wellbeing activities for the local community. In addition to this, up to 27,000 Fab Four fans come through their gates each year.

There has been a Pet Shop here for over 50 years, but in 2018, it was transformed into Pets Corner. They sell pet accessories and food for your four-legged friends, as well as having a cafe and dog groomers on site.

Chandlers Superstore has been based on Allerton Road since 1995. The independent shop is home to products such as Gardening, Hardware, Houseplants, DIY and more.

While Lark Lane borders Sefton Park, Allerton’s Calderstones Park boasts woodland, a lake and fields, as well as beautiful Japanese and old English gardens. The 94-acre site is home to Liverpool's oldest and most majestic inhabitant, the Allerton Oak. It was crowned UK Tree of the Year in 2019, and the council estimates it is worth at least half a million pounds.

A popular landmark, local lore has it to be around 1,000 years old. Legend has it that in medieval times, the local court, known as a 'Hundred Court', would meet under the branches of the tree. Today, the tree is fenced off to protect it, and its heavy boughs are supported by metal poles.

