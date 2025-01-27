Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beloved burger chain Almost Famous has announced the immediate closure of all its sites in Liverpool, Manchester, and Leeds due to financial pressures.

Almost Famous has issued an emotional statement confirming the closure of all its venues.

The much-loved burger chain has sites in Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds, with Liverpool’s Parr Street site often featuring in OpenTable’s list of the most booked restaurants in the city.

Despite a cult following and highly-rated burgers - with the Liverpool venue amassing a Google rating of 4.4 out of five stars from more than 2,000 reviews - Almost Famous has now closed all of its sites with immediate effect.

In a heartfelt statement on Monday (January 27), owner Beau Myers said: “The lingering debt from Covid, rising costs across every aspect of the business, and a tightening in people’s ability to spend on dining out have created an impossible situation.

“Despite our best efforts, we are no longer able to continue. Ironically, while our venues remain busy and our reviews are glowing, the financial pressures stacked against us have made it impossible to sustain the business - making this scenario even more heartbreaking.”

He continued: “For over 13 incredible years, Almost Famous has been at the forefront of the burger and casual dining scene. We’ve served over a million burgers, hosted countless amazing guests, and had the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented and passionate people in hospitality.

“It has been an unforgettable journey, and we hope we’ve been able to create lasting memories, happy moments, and plenty of smiles along the way. All we ever wanted was to make incredible burgers and provide good times. That mission drove us every single day.”

The Liverpool restaurant joins a growing list of businesses that have announced their doors this year, including Slater Street’s much-loved ramen restaurant and Liverpool’s only dedicated seafood restaurant.