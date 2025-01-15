Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved seafood restaurant in Liverpool city centre has closed its doors ‘with immediate effect'.

The Italian Club Fish has served customers on Bold Street for more than 15 years, and stood proudly as Liverpool’s only restaurant with a sole focus on seafood.

In a Facebook statement on Monday (January 13), a spokesperson for the restaurant said: “With hearts full of emotion, we write to inform our dear customers that The Italian Club Fish has closed with immediate effect.

“Proudly positioned at the top of the iconic Bold Street since 2009, we have had the honour and privilege of being the ONLY seafood restaurant in the heart of Liverpool. We wish to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who dined with us, supplied us, supported us, worked with us and helped us to become a special place in the lives of so many.

“A special thank you goes out to our extraordinary staff and management team, who, with passion and dedication, ensured the highest quality of food and hospitality every single day for our customers.

The Italian Club Fish. | Emma Dukes

“It is hard to accept that all good things must come to an end, but nothing can ever erase the deep bond our restaurant shared with Liverpool, our customers, and everyone who made The Italian Club Fish an integral part of the culinary history of this great city. We will carry you in our hearts forever as we hope that you will forever carry ‘Fish Club’ in yours.”

Customers quickly took to the comments to share their disappointment, with more than 100 people sharing messages of condolence and fond memories of Liverpool’s only seafood restaurant.

Diane McLellan said: “Can't believe the best restaurant in Liverpool has closed! A huge gastronomic loss! I'm so sorry this has happened. Thank you for the very best seafood and pasta, for the warm welcome every visit and fabulous service from your team of staff, cooking and serving the most amazing food.”

The Italian Club Fish. | The Italian Club Fish

Geraldine Abbott commented: “Oh this is so sad. Not just for the customers but the owners and staff who made it such a lovely place to go and eat. It will be missed but I do hope you are able to open even more delicious places. Good luck.”

And, Dave Williams added: “Very very sad news, one of the best Italians in my opinion.”

The Italian Club, also located on Bold Street, remains open to customers.