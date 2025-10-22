Highly-awaited Anthropologie Liverpool opening date confirmed - here's when

Anthropologie, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes for NationalWorld

Anthropologie has confirmed the opening date for its new Liverpool site.

The new city centre store spans 7,000 square feet across one floor, with 5,000 square feet of trading space. It will offer customers an immersive retail experience, “thoughtfully designed” to reflect the creative spirit of both the brand and the city.

The site at 16 College Lane is located close to Caffe Nero and Waterstones and is the first Anthropologie site in the North West.

It will feature home, accessories and clothing including Anthropologie’s own-label fashion collections, Maeve, Pilcro and Daily Practice - alongside a curated selection of popular womenswear brands.

Anthropologie Liverpool will operate Monday to Friday from 10am to 8pm, Saturday from 10am to 7pm, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. It will officially open to the public on Wednesday, November 5, at 10.00am.

To celebrate the Liverpool opening, customers can look forward to a series of exclusive launch events and experiences in-store. More details to be announced soon.