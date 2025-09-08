Anthropologie Liverpool store update ahead of autumn opening

Anthropologie is preparing to open its very first store in the North West, located in the heart of Liverpool ONE.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Liverpool store spans 7,000 square feet across one floor, with 5,000 square feet of trading space. It will offer customers an immersive retail experience, thoughtfully designed to reflect the creative spirit of both the brand and the city.

The site at 16 College Lane is located next to the former home of Beauty Bazaar. It will feature home, accessories and clothing including Anthropologie’s own-label fashion collections, Maeve, Pilcro and Daily Practice - alongside a curated selection of popular womenswear brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthropologie is coming to Liverpool. | William - stock.adobe.com

As the new store prepares to open this autumn, Anthropologie is hiring for multiple roles including a full-time Team Leader and Sales Associate. The roles can be found on Indeed.

The store will operate Monday to Friday from 10am to 8pm, Saturday from 10am to 7pm, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. To celebrate the Liverpool opening, customers can look forward to a series of exclusive launch events and experiences in-store. More details to be announced soon.