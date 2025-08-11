12 exciting shops and restaurants opening in Liverpool - including Anthropologie & Arne

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Aug 2025, 11:59 BST

Explore the latest shops and restaurants opening in Liverpool, including some huge retail names.

2025 has been a bumper year Liverpool city centre so far, with Liverpool ONE welcoming some of the biggest global brands and major shopping streets set for exciting newcomers.

Many huge names in the retail world - including UNIQLO, Sephora and Bath & Body Works - have already opened in the city in recent months with many more gearing up to welcome members of the public. It’s not just shops though, with many fantastic restaurants also opening.

We have put together a list of biggest new openings, including recent newcomers and shops and eateries yet to launch.

HEYTEA is opening on the corner of Parker Street and Church Street. An opening date has not yet been revealed.

1. HEYTEA

HEYTEA is opening on the corner of Parker Street and Church Street. An opening date has not yet been revealed. | Emma Dukes

The team behind Cowshed are launching a new site in Liverpool. Herd will open on Smithdown Road on August 13.

2. Herd

The team behind Cowshed are launching a new site in Liverpool. Herd will open on Smithdown Road on August 13. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

ARNE will open their first-ever standalone store in Liverpool ONE this summer.

3. ARNE

ARNE will open their first-ever standalone store in Liverpool ONE this summer. | Liverpool ONE

Dishoom intends to bring its first venue to the city. A licensing application has been launched for a bar-cafe to be installed at Exchange Court on Dale Street.

4. Dishoom

Dishoom intends to bring its first venue to the city. A licensing application has been launched for a bar-cafe to be installed at Exchange Court on Dale Street. | Macauley Sinclair/LDRS

