2025 has been a bumper year Liverpool city centre so far, with Liverpool ONE welcoming some of the biggest global brands and major shopping streets set for exciting newcomers.
Many huge names in the retail world - including UNIQLO, Sephora and Bath & Body Works - have already opened in the city in recent months with many more gearing up to welcome members of the public. It’s not just shops though, with many fantastic restaurants also opening.
We have put together a list of biggest new openings, including recent newcomers and shops and eateries yet to launch.
1. HEYTEA
HEYTEA is opening on the corner of Parker Street and Church Street. An opening date has not yet been revealed. | Emma Dukes
2. Herd
The team behind Cowshed are launching a new site in Liverpool. Herd will open on Smithdown Road on August 13. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0
3. ARNE
ARNE will open their first-ever standalone store in Liverpool ONE this summer. | Liverpool ONE
4. Dishoom
Dishoom intends to bring its first venue to the city.
A licensing application has been launched for a bar-cafe to be installed at Exchange Court on Dale Street. | Macauley Sinclair/LDRS