Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle named one of the ‘coolest’ neighbourhoods in the world
The quirky, creative sector features in Time Out’s 40 Coolest Neighbourhoods in the World 2023.
Consistently dubbed one of the trendiest places to live, Liverpool‘s Baltic Triangle, has been named one of the ‘coolest’ neighbourhoods in the entire world.
Located on the outskirts of the city centre, it is brimming with bars, street art and creative businesses, as well as the iconic Baltic Market and Cains Brewery.
In October 2023, Time Out named the area one of its 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, noting, “15 years ago, what is now known as the Baltic Triangle was nothing more than a collection of largely abandoned shipping warehouses. But thanks to a huge regeneration project, they’re now populated by some of the best restaurateurs, artists and creatives in the city.”
It’s no surprise to us that the Baltic Triangle consistently receives high praise, with tourists constantly posing for snaps in front of the brilliant street art dotted around Jamaica Street - including Paul Curtis’ Liverbird wings mural.
A popular spot for young people and students, the Baltic Triangle features a number of new apartment complexes and independent coffee houses.
Home to dozens of tech businesses and community interest company (CIC), Baltic Creative is at the heart of the district. The CIC say they were sick of seeing creative companies and artists move into areas for their cheap rents and then being forced out. So instead, they’ve developed and sustained premises within the place where digital, creative, artistic and independent industries can prosper.
New developments are constantly on the go for the area and there’s even a local community group who do weekly litter clean-ups, and a beautiful peace garden.
Having undergone a true renaissance over the last few years, the Baltic Triangle is now a thriving place to live, work and play - and we have to say, it’s pretty cool.