Photographer Ian Fairbrother captures the moment a fleet of navy ships sailed into Liverpool, followed by a Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane.

Liverpool is hosting a weekend of events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.

The activities began on Friday with a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight planes, including a Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane.

Alongside the flypast, multiple ships sailed down the River Mersey, including HMS Defender and French frigate Bretagne. They have been joined by more navy vessels that are open to visitors.

Photographer Ian Fairbrother was on hand capture images of the iconic planes and ships as they graced the city’s famous waterfront.

1 . Battle of the Atlantic 80 A Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane fly over HMS Defender and French Navy frigate Bretagne docked in Liverpool. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

2 . Battle of the Atlantic 80 A flypast by Battle of Britain Memorial Flight planes - Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

3 . Battle of the Atlantic 80 Type 45 Destroyer HMS Defender manoeuvres into position with French Navy frigate FS Bretagne in the background. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

4 . Battle of the Atlantic 80 A Swordfish biplane, operated by the Royal Navy prior to and throughout WWII, flies past the Liver Building Photo: Ian Fairbrother

