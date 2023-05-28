Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Battle of the Atlantic 80: Image gallery of iconic planes and ships in Liverpool

Photographer Ian Fairbrother captures the moment a fleet of navy ships sailed into Liverpool, followed by a Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 27th May 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 10:25 BST

Liverpool is hosting a weekend of events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.

The activities began on Friday with a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight planes, including a Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane.

- Battle of the Atlantic 80: Flypast times | Watch: Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane in formation

Alongside the flypast, multiple ships sailed down the River Mersey, including HMS Defender and French frigate Bretagne. They have been joined by more navy vessels that are open to visitors.

Photographer Ian Fairbrother was on hand capture images of the iconic planes and ships as they graced the city’s famous waterfront.

A Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane fly over HMS Defender and French Navy frigate Bretagne docked in Liverpool.

1. Battle of the Atlantic 80

A Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane fly over HMS Defender and French Navy frigate Bretagne docked in Liverpool. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

A flypast by Battle of Britain Memorial Flight planes - Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane.

2. Battle of the Atlantic 80

A flypast by Battle of Britain Memorial Flight planes - Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

Type 45 Destroyer HMS Defender manoeuvres into position with French Navy frigate FS Bretagne in the background.

3. Battle of the Atlantic 80

Type 45 Destroyer HMS Defender manoeuvres into position with French Navy frigate FS Bretagne in the background. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

A Swordfish biplane, operated by the Royal Navy prior to and throughout WWII, flies past the Liver Building

4. Battle of the Atlantic 80

A Swordfish biplane, operated by the Royal Navy prior to and throughout WWII, flies past the Liver Building Photo: Ian Fairbrother

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SpitfireLancaster