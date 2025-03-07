A Liverpool-based pie expert has triumphed at this year’s British Pie Awards, taking home a top prize for their Chicken Chip Shop Curry Pie.

Taking place on Friday (March 7) - during British Pie Week - the British Pie Awards honour the most delectable pies across the nation, ranging from classic British staples to bold, inventive, and even eccentric creations. The competition features 26 distinct categories, encompassing traditional favourites alongside vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

This year, the judging panel of 169 people included representatives from Selfridges, M&S and illustrious department store Fortnum and Mason, alongside esteemed food writers and a Great British Bake Off winner, as well as a plethora of chefs and pie experts.

Pullman Jack’s Kitchen, a much-loved pie expert in Waterloo, beat 23 other entries in the best Sports Club Pie category. While the original Pullman Jack’s pie shop has recently been transformed into Hip Hop Wing Shop, some of its hearty and delicious pies are still available at sporting events, including its iconic Chicken Chip Shop Curry Pie which is popular at Marine AFC.

Its not the first win for Pullman Jack’s pie legend, Lee Caffer, who has bagged an impressive 20 pie awards over the years.

Elsewhere in Merseyside, Southport’s Farmhouse Kitchen Co. was crowned champion in two categories - the Fish Pie category, with its Mrs Farmhouse’s Fish Pie, and the the Fish & Chop Shop Pie category, with its Big John's Highland Flinger. The family-owned pie shop prides itself on making delicious bakes from scratch and is the proud owner of numerous pie awards.

Anfield’s beloved Homebaked Bakery came highly recommended in the Sports Club Pie Category, thanks to its tasty Klopp pies. The community bakery has been serving pies for Liverpudlians and footie fans for years and has become a matchday staple for many.

Matthew O’Callaghan, Chairman of the Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards said: “This year's awards have been a fantastic tribute to the nation's deep affection for pies, with an incredible atmosphere and an unprecedented level of creativity on display.

“Pullman Jacks has emerged victorious in the highly competitive Sports Club Pie category with their Chicken Chip Shop Curry Pie. These awards highlight the talent and innovation of pie makers across the UK, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them on this well-deserved win.”