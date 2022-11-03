Best places to eat on Liverpool’s Lark Lane - food hygiene ratings for all cafes and restaurants
Some of the restaurants have a one star rating.
Food hygiene ratings help us to make decisions about where to eat, so here at LiverpoolWorld, we have researched the ratings of all the restaurants and cafes on Lark Lane.
All ratings are according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
Possible rankings range from 0-5 and are as follows:
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are very good.
⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are good.
⭐⭐⭐– Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
⭐⭐– Some improvement is necessary.
⭐– Major improvement is necessary.
0 - Urgent improvement is required.
Please note, some places are missing due to awaiting an assessment.
Andy’s Fish & Chips ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍18 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 09 February 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Bar 25 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍23 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 12 January 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Bistro Noir ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍14-16 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 26 March 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD
Bookbinder ⭐⭐⭐
📍2 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 21 April 2022 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY
Cypriana ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍20 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 27 March 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Doogle’s Donuts ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍Lark Lane Post Office, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 20 July 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety GOOD
Elif Turkish BBQ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍6 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 6 March 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Gelato Lark Lane ⭐⭐
📍41 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 2 on 16 August 2019| Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY
Gourmet Kitchen ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍75 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 26 November 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
The Ink In The Well ⭐⭐⭐
📍43-45 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 21 July 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY
Keith’s Wine Bar ⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍103-107 Lark Lane, L17 8UR | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 26 July 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD
La Gomera Bistro & Steak ⭐
📍83 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 1 on 26 May 2022 | Food Hygiene IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety MAJOR IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY
La Parrilla Mexican Tapas Bar & Grill ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍56-58 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 16 June 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Love and Rockets ⭐⭐
📍52 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 2 on 26 June 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY
Mani ⭐
📍91 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 1 on 22 June 2022 | Food Hygiene IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety MAJOR IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY
Maranto’s ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍57-63 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 5 November 2019 | Food Hygiene UNAVAILABLE; cleanliness UNAVAILABLE; food safety UNAVAILABLE
Milo Lounge ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍88-90 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 14 May 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Pippin’s Corner ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍64 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 21 June 2018 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety GOOD
Polidor Bistro ⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍89 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 11 March 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY
Rhubarb ⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍27-29 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 9 February 2018 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD
Shahs Balti House And Takeaway ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍60 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 11 July 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD
Taj Indian Restaurant ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍15-21 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 19 May 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
The Albert ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍66-68 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 3 July 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD
The Lodge ⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍32 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 16 July 2018 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD
The Old School House ⭐⭐
📍40 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 2 on 20 July 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY
Third Cafe ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍13A Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 27 August 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety GOOD
Woo Tan Scran ⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍109-111 Lark Lane, L17 8UR | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 27 January 2022 | Food Hygiene UNAVAILABLE; cleanliness UNAVAILABLE; food safety UNAVAILABLE
Yum Cha ⭐⭐
📍99-101 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 2 on 4 May 2022 | Food Hygiene IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY