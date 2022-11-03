Some of the restaurants have a one star rating.

Food hygiene ratings help us to make decisions about where to eat, so here at LiverpoolWorld, we have researched the ratings of all the restaurants and cafes on Lark Lane.

All ratings are according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Possible rankings range from 0-5 and are as follows:

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are very good.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are good.

⭐⭐⭐– Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

⭐⭐– Some improvement is necessary.

⭐– Major improvement is necessary.

0 - Urgent improvement is required.

Please note, some places are missing due to awaiting an assessment.

Andy’s Fish & Chips ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Andy’s. Image: andysfishandchips.co.uk

📍18 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 09 February 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Bar 25 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍23 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 12 January 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Bistro Noir ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍14-16 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 26 March 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Bookbinder ⭐⭐⭐

Bookbinder. Image: Google

📍2 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 21 April 2022 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Cypriana ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍20 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 27 March 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Doogle’s Donuts ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Doogle’s. Image: Google

📍Lark Lane Post Office, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 20 July 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety GOOD

Elif Turkish BBQ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍6 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 6 March 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Gelato Lark Lane ⭐⭐

📍41 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 2 on 16 August 2019| Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Gourmet Kitchen ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍75 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 26 November 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

The Ink In The Well ⭐⭐⭐

The Ink in the Well. Image: Karen Dukes

📍43-45 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 21 July 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Keith’s Wine Bar ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍103-107 Lark Lane, L17 8UR | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 26 July 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

La Gomera Bistro & Steak ⭐

📍83 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 1 on 26 May 2022 | Food Hygiene IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety MAJOR IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY

La Parrilla Mexican Tapas Bar & Grill ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍56-58 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 16 June 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Love and Rockets ⭐⭐

Love and Rockets. Image: Google

📍52 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 2 on 26 June 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Mani ⭐

📍91 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 1 on 22 June 2022 | Food Hygiene IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety MAJOR IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY

Maranto’s ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍57-63 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 5 November 2019 | Food Hygiene UNAVAILABLE; cleanliness UNAVAILABLE; food safety UNAVAILABLE

Milo Lounge ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Milo Lounge. Image: Google

📍88-90 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 14 May 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Pippin’s Corner ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍64 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 21 June 2018 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety GOOD

Polidor Bistro ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍89 Lark Lane, L17 8UP | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 11 March 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Rhubarb ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Rhubarb. Image: Google

📍27-29 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 9 February 2018 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

Shahs Balti House And Takeaway ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍60 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 11 July 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Taj Indian Restaurant ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍15-21 Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 19 May 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

The Albert ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The Albert. Image: Google

📍66-68 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 3 July 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

The Lodge ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍32 Lark Lane, L17 8US | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 16 July 2018 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

The Old School House ⭐⭐

📍40 Lark Lane, L17 8UU | 🗓️ Rated 2 on 20 July 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Third Cafe ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍13A Lark Lane, L17 8UW | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 27 August 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety GOOD

Woo Tan Scran ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Woo Tan Scran. Image: Google

📍109-111 Lark Lane, L17 8UR | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 27 January 2022 | Food Hygiene UNAVAILABLE; cleanliness UNAVAILABLE; food safety UNAVAILABLE

Yum Cha ⭐⭐