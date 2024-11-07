A Liverpool city centre Chinese restaurant so popular it had to move sites has been slapped with the lowest possible hygiene rating.

Located on Berry Street, Big Bowl Noodle Bar has welcomed generations through its doors since it first opened in the early 2000s.

Known for specials like the Big Bowl Rice, Big Bowl Noodles, as well as salt pepper dishes, traditional Chinese meals and more, the restaurant was originally found further down the same street but moved to keep up with demand.

But, in the latest inspection by health officials, the restaurant is now facing tough questions about standards and hygiene after being told ‘urgent improvements’ are required.

This has culminated in a zero out of five rating from environmental health officers. Following an inspection by representatives from Liverpool Council’s enforcement team on June 24, the business was told ‘major improvements’ were needed in three key areas.

Big Bowl Noodle Bar, Berry Street, Liverpool L1 4JF | Google Street View

This includes hygienic food handling and questions over how the restaurant manages food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. Changes are also required around the cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings, including having an appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.

Management of food safety has also been slated by city council officials, regarding the business’ system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Should the proprietors of Big Bowl Noodle Bar seek to challenge the ratings handed down by the inspectors, they are able to appeal the decision. The business will first need to contact Liverpool Council for a breakdown of why the low rating was awarded. If this is still felt to be wrong or unfair, management can appeal to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in writing to challenge the decision. A right to reply will also be published on the FSA website alongside its rating.

The LDRS contacted Big Bowl Noodle Bar for comment but was told nobody was available to respond.

