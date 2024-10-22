Elif Liverpool: Popular restaurant hit with one star food hygiene rating - ‘major improvement’ needed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Elif restaurant brand has several sites around Liverpool, with the Lark Lane restaurant awarded the top score of five.
Its Bold Street venue is highly-rated by customers with a 4.5 out of five star Google Review rating, however, it failed to impress hygiene inspectors during a visit on September 19. It received a rating of just one star, meaning ‘major improvement’ is necessary.
The restaurant was rated as ‘improvement necessary’ on both hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities, but was told ‘major improvement’ was required in regard to management of food safety.
According to the Food Standards Agency, this category looks at ‘system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future’.
The full inspectors’ report has not yet been revealed but Elif Bold Street can now appeal against the rating given or request a reinspection. Elif has been contacted for a comment.
Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.