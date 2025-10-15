Popular rooftop bar in Liverpool city centre announces closure

Seel Street will lose two nightlife venues on the same day.

A popular bar in Liverpool city centre has confirmed it will close in just over two weeks, alongside sister venue the Zanzibar.

Famous music venue and club the Zanzibar has served the city for more than 30 years. It closed in 2020 after the devastating economic effects of the pandemic, however, Pub Invest Group stepped in to ensure that its journey could continue before opening a terrace bar - Blush - above the site in 2022.

The imminent closure of the ‘Zani’ was confirmed this week, with locals left ‘devastated’.

Confirming Blush will be closing on the same day as the Zanzibar, a spokesperson for the rooftop bar said: “Goodbye from us. Blush is closing from November 1.”

The team added: “Come share a drink with us before we're gone. We will miss you all, thank you for making amazing memories with us and bringing the sunshine when the sky didn't.”

They also noted that events and gigs will be placed at sister venues. Zanzibar’s band performances are set to move to the basement of Heebie Jeebies with a new name for the space to be announced “soon”.