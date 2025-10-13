A beloved Seel Street venue is set to close after ‘many incredible years’.

The Zanzibar is not only a nightclub, but one of Liverpool’s most famous live music venues, supporting grassroots artists and legendary Liverpudlian musicians such as Pete Wylie, The Coral, The Zutons and more.

Indie Saturdays, hosted by Sh*** Indie Disco, is Liverpool’s biggest and longest-running indie night. Hosted at the Zanzibar for three years, the event has become a must-visit for students looking for an all-night party.

Now, the organisers have revealed that the cherished venue is closing, after more than 30 years. In a statement on Sunday (October 13), they said: “I'm sure many of you may have heard that after many incredible years, Zanzibar will be closing down.

“We have ran Indie Saturdays there for three years, made some unforgettable memories & made some life long friends.

Zanzibar, Seel Street. | Google

“We are truly devastated to learn of it's closure. We want to thank all the staff who have worked & helped us over the years, you have all been amazing to work with.

“We would like to make a dedication to Brandon who has been a superstar as the GM.

“At the moment we do not know when the closing date is. However, we will be running every week until the close, including our big Halloween weekend event (1st November).

“We will make a few announcements in the next week about the upcoming farewell party, where we hope you will all join us in celebration of the venue.

“One thing we will tell you all is that despite Zanzibar closing, Indie Saturdays will continue.”

LiverpoolWorld has approached the Zanzibar for comment.