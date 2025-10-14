Future of the Zanzibar after shock closure of beloved Liverpool venue announced

The Zanzibar is set to close after 35 years - but it’s not all bad news.

A beloved Liverpool city centre venue, described as an “integral part” of the city’s music scene is closing after 35 years

The Zanzibar is not only a nightclub, but one of Liverpool’s most iconic live music venues, supporting grassroots artists and legendary Liverpudlian musicians such as Pete Wylie, The Coral, The Zutons and more.

The venue closed in 2020 after the devastating economic effects of the pandemic. However, Pub Invest Group stepped in to ensure that Zanzibar’s journey could continue.

Zanzibar Liverpool. | Zanzibar/Gary Bond

Sadly, customers and performers were left “devastated” this week, when it was announced that the venue on Seel Street would be closing down.

The Sh*** Indie Disco team, who have hosted Indie Saturdays at ‘the Zani’ for three years, said: “We are truly devastated to learn of it's closure. We want to thank all the staff who have worked and helped us over the years, you have all been amazing to work with.”

Now, it has been revealed that the Zanzibar will close for the final time on November 1 - but it’s not the end for the venue.

According to a new press release shared with LiverpoolWorld, the club’s band performances are set to move to the basement of Heebie Jeebies - also on Seel Street - with a new name for the space to be announced “soon”.

The Zanzibar itself will undergo a refurbishment, with more information “to be announced in the very near future”.