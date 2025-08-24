A body has tragically been found on railway tracks.

Earlier today Services between Southport and Hall Road were suspended and rail replacement buses put in operation between the two stations while emergency services dealt with an incident.

Sadly, police have now confirmed the reason.

British Transport Officers have confirmed a body has been found on the tracks in the Formby area today | Stock image

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called at around 11.25am today, Sunday 24 August, to reports of a casualty on the tracks in the Formby area.

“Officers responded with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.