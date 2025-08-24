Breaking

Travel warning ahead of Everton game as Merseyrail line faces major disruption

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Aug 2025, 13:03 BST
The Merseyrail Southport line is facing major disruption today as emergency services are currently dealing with an incident.

The incident between Formby and Hightown means services are suspended between Hall Road and Southport.

Rail replacement buses are in operation between Hall Road and Southport.

Rail replacement buses are in operation between Hall Road and Southport.placeholder image
Rail replacement buses are in operation between Hall Road and Southport. | Credit Merseytravel

Sign up for LiverpoolWorld’s free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The disruption is likely to cause a headache for hundreds of football fans travelling to watch Everton's first Premier League game at Hill Dickinson Stadium at 2pm today.

Ticket acceptance is in place on Arriva 47, 300, Stagecoach X2 and Local Southport bus services.

The National Rail website reads: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Formby and Hightown, resulting in lines being closed.

“Trains running between Southport and Hall Road will be cancelled. Trains may also be cancelled in full between Southport and Liverpool Lime Street.”

This disruption is expected to continue until approximately 2pm.

Related topics:Rail disruption
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice