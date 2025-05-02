Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teenagers were stabbed in Kirkby on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and section 18 wounding with intent following a double stabbing in Kirkby on Wednesday (April 30).

The boy, who has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place, has been remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Youth Remand court today (May 2).

Armed police were called to Whitefield Drive in Westvale at 8.25pm on Wednesday to reports of two teenagers being stabbed. A 15-year-old boy suffered a number of stab wounds to the body and a 14-year-old girl suffered a single stab wound to the chest. Both teenagers remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Detectives have also arrested a second suspect – a 15-year-old boy - on suspicion of attempted murder and section 18 wounding with intent. He is currently in custody where he will be questioned by detectives.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested following a double stabbing in Kirkby. | Adobe / Google Earth

A high visibility police presence remains in the Kirkby area to reassure the community and a Section 60 order, which gives officers enhanced powers to stop and search individuals across the area and is designed to prevent serious violence, remains in place until 6pm today.

Detective Inspector Graeme Osborne said: “Even though we have made arrests and a charge our investigation remains ongoing. We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Knives have no place on the streets of Merseyside and we will continue to do everything within our powers to find the people carrying and using weapons and bringing them to justice.”

Anyone who believes they can assist the investigation is asked to contact @MerPolCC on X, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via Give information anonymously with reference 25000358289.