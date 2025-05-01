Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teenagers have been injured in a stabbing in Kirkby.

At 8.25pm on Wednesday night (April 30), armed police were called to Whitefield Drive in Westvale to reports of two teenagers being stabbed. Merseyside Police said a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were taken to hospital for assessment of their injuries.

Extensive enquiries have been launched at the scene, including speaking to witnesses, forensics, CCTV and house-to-house. A road closure is in place on Whitefield Drive at the junction with Harriers Crescent and people are asked to avoid the area.

In a statement on Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: "We understand the concern that such a serious incident will cause in our communities, especially given the young age of the victims.

Westvale, Kirkby. | Google Earth

"At this early stage, I would urge anyone with information to make themselves known, either to officers in Westvale this evening, or by reporting to us directly or via Crimestoppers.

"I’d ask that anyone who saw the incident, was passing or lives nearby shares what they know so we can establish what happened and find those responsible. There will be a significant police presence in the area tonight as we carry out this vital work, and we are speaking to local businesses and residents to gather information. If you know anything, do the right thing and come forward."

You can contact @MerPolCC on X, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via Give information anonymously | Crimestoppers with reference 1029.