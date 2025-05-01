Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested following a double stabbing in Kirkby last night (April 30).

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 8.25pm, armed police were called to Whitefield Drive in Westvale to reports of two teenagers being stabbed. A 15-year-old boy suffered a number of stab wounds to the body and a 14-year-old girl suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Both are currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 14-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody where he will be interviewed by officers.

Merseyside Police believe the incident may have been linked to an earlier dispute which took place between a group of youths in the Tithe Barn Lane area and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Westvale, Kirkby. | Google Earth

An investigation remains ongoing and house-to-house, CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out locally.

Detective Inspector Graeme Osborne said: “Our initial enquiries suggest there may have been an earlier incident in the Tithe Barn Lane area and we believe that there are people who may have witnessed this. I would urge those people to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a pleasant summer’s evening and we know that there would have been people in and around the Westvale area, both in cars or on foot, and I would appeal for anyone who saw anything, or captured something on their mobile phone or dashcam to contact us.

“We know incidents such as this involving young people causes a great deal of concern for our communities but I want the public to know we are working hard to proactively drive down knife crime in Merseyside.

“Preventing young people from being drawn into knife crime is a big priority and we are tackling this by working with partner agencies and charities, including Merseyside’s Violence Reduction Partnership, to identify young people at risk and help them turn their life around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our message to those who carry a knife, or are thinking of carrying one, is clear – this places you in a dangerous situation and actually increases your chances of becoming hurt.”

Anyone who believes they can assist the investigation is asked to contact @MerPolCC on X, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 25000358289.