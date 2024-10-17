Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 80-bed hotel with a pool and spa could be built opposite Everton’s new home at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Proposals will go before Liverpool Council’s planning committee next week for the construction of the new five-storey hotel on land at Regent Road, Blackstone Street and Fulton Street overlooking the new ‘world-class’ stadium.

The proposals, which include a spa, pool, treatment rooms bar and restaurant, have been recommended for approval by the city council.

The surrounding area consists of historic warehouses and newer industrial buildings, with the proposed site containing a Grade II listed former mill and warehouse at 15-17 Fulton Street.

While it has been vacant for a number of years, the warehouse was constructed around 1850 and, according Historic England, “it is an important survival of a mid-19th century warehouse associated with the trade of the international port of Liverpool at the peak of its prosperity and success, and represents the expansion of the dock system northwards from the city centre.”

As part of the designs, there would be a total of 32 bedrooms within the conversion of the listed building and 48 bedrooms within a new build element.

According to a planning document submitted by Atelier 2 Architecture Ltd, on behalf of applicant Rohan Hughes, the hotel would also feature a spa, pool and treatment rooms - located in the basement - with the ground floor housing a reception bar and restaurant. Seven car parking spaces would be provided for hotel guests.

The proposals have been recommended for approval by the city council amid a series of changes around the site to accommodate the new football ground, which is scheduled to complete at the end of the year. The report said: “The proposal would bring a listed building back into a long-term viable use and secure its future.

“The proposed development would support the regeneration of the Ten Streets area and have a positive impact on the wider area. In conclusion, it is considered that the proposal offers a high-quality hotel scheme that would lead to the re-development of a brownfield site improving the built environment together with the re-use of a listed building and as such would be a regeneration to the local area.”

A decision will be made by Liverpool City Council’s planning committee on October 22.

