Goodbye to Goodison Park: Why Friday night was an historic night for Everton fans and their stadium
The annual Goodison Sleepout helps raise vital funds for the charity’s Home Is Where The Heart Is programme, which is dedicated to helping those who are homeless or who are on the verge of being homeless. Each year, hundreds of people gather in the much-loved stadium and sleep outdoors to get an understanding of homeless people’s plight and how tough it is to stay warm and safe.
As Everton’s move to its new waterfront home gets ever closer, this year’s sleepout on October 11 was the last chance for fans to enjoy a memorable night at the Grand Old Lady, and had a record attendance of more than 400 fans.
Supporters came together to raise over £140,000 and in attendance was Everton’s Direct of Football, Kevin Thelwell, who spoke about the importance of Everton in the Community and its role as the official charity of Everton Football Club.
The night was presented by Blues presenter, Sarah Halpin, alongside Everton in the Community’s CEO, Sue Gregory, who said the final sleepout “lived up to expectations.”
Sue continued: “We always anticipated an emotional night given the significance of it being the final season at Goodison, but to raise over £140,000 and counting gives you an idea of the passion and generosity in the room towards our cause. I can't thank them enough."
Though the last ever Goodison Sleepout has now come to an end, a junior version will take place later in the season so young people can too experience a night under the stars while raising vital funds.
