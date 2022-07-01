The regions bus services in limbo, warning over e-scooter fires, LIMF set to bring in money to city centre.

🚍 Uncertainty remains over whether bus services will have to be removed across Liverpool City Region as recovery funding ends.

A report to the city region’s combined authority transport committee said it is unknown how the area’s bus network will fare as covid-19 financial support ends.

The document assessing Merseytravel’s financial performance for the year 2021/22 detailed that it is as yet unknown whether the removal of funding could lead to services across the region being removed as costs add up.

The assessment comes as the full list of changes to bus services proposed by operators was revealed earlier this week across Liverpool City Region with a public consultation now underway.

⚠️ After a spate of blazes caused by the lithium-ion batteries in e-scooters and e-bikes, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has issued an urgent warning to users regarding charging and storing them. It’s advised they are not charged unattended and are always close to working smoke alarms.