Girl, 12, dies after collision, Millions to be spent to complete Kirkby ‘renaissance’, Wirral Waters homes built

A schoolgirl has died after being hit by a van as she got off a bus on Tuesday.

Lexi McDavid, 12, from Huyton, was struck by a white Mercedes van at around 3.30 pm on Princess Drive.

Merseyside Police said the driver remained at the scene and is continuing to assist police.

💷 More than £2 million is to be spent completing the "renaissance" of Kirkby town centre.

When it meets on Friday, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is recommended to approve funding to be spent on the third phase of improvements in Kirkby in the form of renovating a major car park that could open up hundreds of jobs.

🏘️ More than 890 homes could be built in one part of Wirral Waters, in the latest in a massive series of plans set to transform the Birkenhead docklands.

Over the next 25 years or more, up to 13,000 homes will be built across several sites along the docklands as part of Peel L&P's Wirral Waters project.