A striking 12-metre high Poppy Drape made of 10,000 knitted crochet poppies has been unveiled in Southport, honouring those lost in war.

The eye-catching installation was the brainchild of the Southport Hookers group and was made by volunteers from across the community over several months.

Red poppies have been created to honour the people who have lost their lives in war with purple poppies to honour the many animals that also died in conflict. The Poppy Drape was installed overnight on Friday and was unveiled in the Remembrance Gardens on Lord Street by Sefton Council Leader Cllr Marion Atkinson.

Southport Hookers founder Suzanne Urquhart said: “We are really pleased with how it has turned out. We estimated that we would need 10,000 poppies to create this drape and we put an appeal out to Southport for locals to create knitted or crochet poppies for our project. We have been overwhelmed with the response we have had. Southport Library agreed to act as a drop-off point and we collected the poppies from there. What a fabulous community spirit we have here in Southport."

Southport Royal British Legion Chair Major Nick McEntee said: “About nine months ago the incredible Southport Hookers came to us with an idea. We loved it. Our job was to find a way to hang it. Using some Army and Navy engineering and rigging skills, plus some A-Level DT wisdom from 1996 we found a solution. The poppies now look like they are cascading from the sky.

“On Friday it was lovely to watch people standing and reflecting as they looked at the installation. Please do go and spend some time admiring it, taking some time out with your own thoughts. Lest We Forget.”