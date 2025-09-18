A playground dedicated to the memory of schoolgirls killed in the Southport stabbings has officially opened.

The Churchtown Primary playground has been built as a living legacy for Churchtown Primary School pupils Alice Da Silva Aguiar and Bebe King, and was made possible thanks to the generosity of the general public, with almost £400,000 raised.

Heather Small joins Churchtown pupils | submit

This week celebrity guests including soul singer Heather Small and Laura Pick, who stars as Elphaba in the West End’s Wicked, took part in the unveiling infront of pupils. The children also met Bluey, from the hit children’s TV show.

The day featured a whole school performance of The Greatest Showman’s ‘A Million Dreams’, as well as a speech and poem reading by headteacher Jinnie Payne.

Left to Right - Elsie's, Bebe's and Alice's parents receive funds from fundraising for charities | submit

Ms Jinnie Payne, headteacher at Churchtown Primary, said: “The journey to make this playground a reality has been a long and emotional one for everyone involved, and this day of remembrance and celebration marks a new chapter for Churchtown. This playground, made possible by the public taking us into their hearts and generously donating their own money, will be a living legacy for Alice and Bebe. Generations of children will enjoy it and be inspired by Alice and Bebe’s unique personalities.”