A cherished Liverpool student bar has announced it will be closing this month, after 25 years.

Located on the outskirts of the city centre, on Arrad Street, the Font has become famous for its brilliant atmosphere, affordable food and drink and great staff. Despite being based within Unite Students, the venue welcomes students and locals alike, and is a popular spot for a bite to eat, a student night out or a pint while watching the football.

Now, the independent has shocked its many loyal customers, announcing it will close for good on April 20.

In a statement on social media on Sunday (April 6), a spokesperson for The Font said: “Liverpool, so sad to write this but it’s time for us to say goodbye.

“After 25 years of serving students and locals it’s just not viable for us anymore. And what a 25 years it’s been, filled full of love, laughter, football, quizzes, burgers and cocktails.

“We’ve made the best friends from staff and customers and this is what we’ll miss the most. Thanks to all that worked, drank and partied with us. It’s been a ball and we will remember it forever.

The Font, Liverpool. | The Font

“Our last day will be Sunday April 20th so please join us over the next few weeks.”

Comments of support quickly poured in, with customers noting they were “devastated” by the news.

One customer said: “I’m absolutely devastated to read this news, love everything about this place, just the best owners and staff, all friendlier beyond words.

Another shared similar sentiments, writing: “The Font has been my local for as long as it's been going, it's a sad day when a student pub has to call it a day.”

Another added: “I can't even compute that it's true. The best bar, the best memories and the best friends for life. I love you all.”