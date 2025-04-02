I went to Liverpool's newest Italian brunch spot and had the best fry up ever

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gran Caffè's new Liverpool venue offers remarkable brunch options with an exceptional vegan fry up.

Gran Caffè has just opened its fourth site on Jesse Hartley Way, just a stone’s throw from Costco and Everton's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

Serving its Italian delicacies in Liverpool for over ten years, Gran Caffè now has sites in the Italian Quarter, Duke Street and Lark Lane - and its family bakery is right next door to the new venue.

As someone who has previously attempted to eat the cafe’s huge croissant - and I mean huge - I knew I needed to visit the new site and actually try out its raved about coffee and brunch dishes.

Gran Caffé Dockside, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

The new dockside site is stunning inside, with tons of delicious cakes, pastries and gelato available as well as breakfast, brunch and lunch options. Myself and my colleague Emily Bonner started with an orange juice and a coffee each - I chose an almond iced latte with pistachio syrup and Emily went for an oat iced latte with caramel.

The drinks were gorgeous and I have to say it was the first time I’ve ever been served coffee in a cocktail glass - fancy.

For food, I went for the vegan fry up while Emily chose a classic club sandwich and fries. The portion sizes were huge and we were both very impressed. The fry up was perfect and the hash brown and sausage may be the best I’ve ever had.

The staff were fab and the venue itself was bright, modern and relaxing so I'd definitely recommend for a post-Costco bite or brunch with friends.