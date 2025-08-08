This adorable snow leopard is the first of its kind to ever be born at Chester Zoo.

The gender of a rare snow leopard cub, which has quickly become a viral sensation after videos of its playful antics were shared online, has been revealed.

The adorable cub had its first health check at Chester Zoo and was examined, sexed, weighed and vaccinated by the zoo’s specialist vets and carnivore keepers. It has now been revealed as a female.

Adorable snow leopard cub at Chester Zoo. | Chester Zoo

Born on 10 June 2025 to first-time parents Nubra and Yashin, the tiny cat spent the first few weeks of life curled up in a den with mum - where the pair’s adorable moments have been captivating millions of people online and around the globe. She is the first of her kind to be ever born at Chester Zoo.

Keepers say the playful new arrival is growing in strength and confidence every day, with mum Nubra watching over her new cub closely.

Mark Brayshaw, Head of Mammals at Chester Zoo, said: “At eight weeks old, the cub has undergone the first of two all-important health checks.

Adorable snow leopard cub at Chester Zoo. | Chester Zoo

“These quick examinations by the zoo’s vets are really important for us to make sure the cub is healthy and in good physical condition. We recorded the cub’s weight, checked its heartbeat, eyes and teeth before swiftly returning the cub to mum Nubra. As a first-time mum she is fiercely protective, so we really didn't want to hang around!“

The cub is described as “thriving” and Mark says she represents “real hope” for the “magnificent” species. He added: “Now comes one of the toughest tasks of all - choosing a name worthy of such a special arrival.“

Listed as ‘Vulnerable to extinction’ by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), only around 4,000 snow leopards remain in the wild. The species is under growing threat from habitat loss, climate change, poaching and human-wildlife conflict.