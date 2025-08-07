A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.
1. Cooper
Cooper is a very sweet boy with a gentle soul and the softest eyes you've ever seen. Though he can be a little easily startled, especially with sudden movements or loud noises, his heart is full of love and trust just waiting to blossom. | RSPCA
2. Nala - Cane Corso
Nala is a one-year-old Cane Corso. Nala is a sweet, friendly girl that needs a home that offers her a little time, and patience to adjust to being in new surroundings and around new people. | RSPCA
3. Memphis - Siberian Husky
Memphis is a four-year-old Siberian Husky. He has lived with other dogs so may be able to live with another dog again, but he is particular about which dogs he gets along with.
| RSPCA
4. Kittens
These 'Martha kittens' are being rehomed in pairs. The adorable kittens are full of energy, curiosity, and endless mischief!. | RSPCA
