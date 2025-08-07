17 adorable cats and dogs at Merseyside RSPCA centres searching for homes in Liverpool

Discover 17 adorable cats and dogs looking for loving families at Merseyside RSPCA centres.

These cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are searching for their forever homes in and around Merseyside.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but many lovely Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 17 delightful cats and dogs up for https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

Cooper is a very sweet boy with a gentle soul and the softest eyes you've ever seen. Though he can be a little easily startled, especially with sudden movements or loud noises, his heart is full of love and trust just waiting to blossom.

1. Cooper

Nala is a one-year-old Cane Corso. Nala is a sweet, friendly girl that needs a home that offers her a little time, and patience to adjust to being in new surroundings and around new people.

2. Nala - Cane Corso

Memphis is a four-year-old Siberian Husky. He has lived with other dogs so may be able to live with another dog again, but he is particular about which dogs he gets along with.

3. Memphis - Siberian Husky

These 'Martha kittens' are being rehomed in pairs. The adorable kittens are full of energy, curiosity, and endless mischief!.

4. Kittens

