Liverpool woman banned from owning animals after how she left her dog

A woman who left her dog with such severely matted fur that he nearly had to have his leg amputated, has been given a suspended prison sentence and disqualified from keeping animals for eight years.

Shih Tzu Oscar hadn’t had his coat properly groomed since December 2022 and was covered in tight matts, urine scalding and sores when he was found at a house in Garston, just before Christmas last year.

At a sentencing hearing at Liverpool Magistrates Court last Thursday Oscar’s owner, Jayne Constable, 45, was given an 18 week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, following an RSPCA investigation and prosecution. She had pleaded guilty to one Animal Welfare Act offence at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Hana Yen went to Constable’s house in Highbank Drive on December 11 last year following concerns about a matted dog.

Matting of Oscar's coat. | RSPCA

In her written evidence to the court, the officer said: “I saw a cream coloured male Shih Tzu type dog called Oscar who was bright and alert. He had severe matting to his legs. The fur around the body was uneven in length and appeared to have been shaven. The matts were stained with urine. Ms Constable agreed to let me take Oscar for a veterinary assessment and a de-matt.”

Oscar was taken to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital. Untreated sores were also found on his legs and the vet who examined him confirmed a suspected offence under Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act. The police were then contacted to take the dog into their possession.

In her statement to the court, the vet who examined him said: “The matts on Oscar’s limbs were very tight. The skin on all feet appeared very red and inflamed. Severe urine odour was present and urine scalding identified.

Oscar. | RSPCA

“All nails were severely overgrown and deformed. The left hind foot was swollen due to tight matting and an open infected wound was present on the hock area.

“On December 13 we performed another procedure under sedation to change the bandage, as Oscar would not allow it while conscious. The wound had less discharge, was less swollen and signs of good healing were identified. Vaccination and routine treatment for fleas and intestinal worms were prescribed.

“In my professional opinion the dog was suffering due to the owner's failure to provide appropriate coat care which resulted in severe matting. Matting that severe can cause pain, skin irritation, constant itching and inability to move properly. I can estimate that the suffering took place for a minimum of four weeks, but likely longer.”

In extreme cases, matting can cause skin infections, maggot infestation or it can stop normal blood circulation in limbs. That can result in sepsis or limb amputation. In Oscar’s case, the matts were so tight on the left hind foot that amputation was considered as an option.

By 15 December the wound on Oscar’s back leg had healed further and a few days later he was transferred to a private boarding facility on behalf of the RSPCA to continue his recovery.

Oscar now. | RSPCA

The court was told that Oscar had been groomed at Constable’s registered vet in 2019 and 2021. On the second occasion she was advised by veterinary staff not to wait so long before bringing him back again due to the severity of the matts and associated urine scalding. A home groomer had been attending up until December 2022, but the dog’s coat had not been clipped since this time, apart from when his owner had attempted to do it herself.

Constable, who was also ordered to pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £154, was interviewed by RSPCA Inspector Anthony Joynes. She said she couldn’t afford to take Oscar back to her vet to be groomed due to being out of work and had buried her head in the sand when the situation became serious.

The court was told she was desperately trying to get the matts shorter before taking him anywhere and was upset and apologetic about the situation.

Oscar, who was made the subject of a deprivation order by magistrates, is currently in foster care and a permanent home has already been lined up for him.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, RSPCA Inspector Joynes said: “Oscar’s coat was so tightly and severely matted that he nearly lost a limb because of the restricted blood flow.

“He had to be sedated by our veterinary team so his wounds could be cleaned and the de-matting didn’t cause him unnecessary stress. It took a long time for the many weeks of stained fur to be removed.

“We would always urge people to seek help and advice or consider signing their pet over for rehoming if their circumstances change, rather than letting things escalate to the extent we saw here.