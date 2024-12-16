Find out when your bins will be collected in Liverpool over Christmas 2024, with key changes and dates.

As Christmas approaches and we prepare for mounds of wrapping paper, chocolate wrappers and empty bottles, it is important to keep track of the changes to your household bin collections, to ensure you are not stuck with waste longer than necessary.

In Liverpool, all bin collections will be moved back by between one and three days, with changes taking place from Christmas Day. Here is everything you need to know about key bin collection date changes in Liverpool for Christmas 2024.

Christmas and New Year bin collection dates for Liverpool

Monday, December 30 collections will now be collected on Tuesday, December 31.

Monday, January 6 collections will now be collected on Tuesday, January 7.

Tuesday, December 31 collections will now be collected on Thursday, January 2.

Tuesday, January 7 collections will now be collected on Wednesday, January 8.

Wednesday, December 25 collections will now be collected on Friday, December 27.

Wednesday, January 1 collections will now be collected on Friday, January 3.

Wednesday, January 8 collections will now be collected on Thursday, January 9.

Thursday, December 26 collections will now be collected on Saturday, December 28.

Thursday, January 2 collections will now be collected on Saturday, January 4.

Thursday, January 9 collections will now be collected on Friday, January 10.

Friday, December 27 collections will now be collected on Monday, December 30.

Friday, January 3 collections will now be collected on Monday, January 6.

Friday, January 10 collections will now be collected on Saturday, January 11.

Normal service will resume on Monday, January 13. People can check their next collection dates by entering their postcode online at www.liverpool.gov.uk/bins. Green bin collections for garden waste have been suspended over the winter period and will restart at the end of February 2025.

Wirral bin collection dates can be found here.

