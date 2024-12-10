Bin collection dates in Wirral will be drastically different for some households throughout the Christmas period and as we head into the New Year.

During a time of the year where the average household seems to have far more rubbish and recycling to dispose of than normal, it is important to keep track of the changes, to ensure you are not stuck with waste longer than necessary.

Here is everything you need to know about key bin collection date changes on the Wirral for Christmas 2024.

Christmas and New Year bin collection dates for Wirral

If you usually have your green and grey bins collected on Wednesday and Thursdays, the collection day changes will be as follows:

Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day) – collection now on Saturday, December 21

Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day) – collection now on Sunday, December 22

Wednesday, January 1 (New Years Day) – collection now on Saturday, December 28

Residents are asked to put their bins out by 7.00am as they could be emptied earlier than normal. Brown bin collections will be paused from Friday, December 20 until Tuesday, January 21.

