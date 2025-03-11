Hot Water Comedy Club seeks legal action against Liverpool Council's new parking scheme around Everton's new stadium.

The company behind a comedy club and food market is planning legal action over a controversial parking scheme enveloping the area around Everton’s new stadium. Hot Water Comedy Club Ltd has formally instructed Brabners LLP to write to Liverpool Council as a first step towards legal action over the Experimental Traffic Order (ETRO) imposed around Bramley-Moore Dock.

Last month, the local authority began an ETRO in the area around Regent Road and the surrounding streets which places regulations on how and where motorists can park. The zone will encompass the surrounding Ten Streets district, into the city centre and up to Great Homer Street in Everton.

It will become fully operational when the 2025/26 football season begins in August. The company, which is responsible for the comedy club of the same name and Blackstock Market in which it is located, has now sought through solicitors full disclosure of how the decision to impose the ETRO was made, what consultation took place, and evidence used for the year-round 8am to midnight restrictions.

Paul Blair, director of Hot Water Comedy Club, said: “We were never consulted on this, despite welcoming over 5,000 visitors per week to our venue. This isn’t just about us, it’s about every business in the area now facing unnecessary restrictions, making it harder for people to visit, work, or trade.

“We’ve taken this legal step to ensure the council is held accountable. This isn’t about avoiding fair regulations, it’s about making sure businesses aren’t being punished by a decision that appears rushed and ill-thought-out.”

Last week, representatives from dozens of businesses gathered at Blackstock Market in a meeting with city council officers convened by Kim Johnson, Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside. During that meeting, Dave Smith, network manager, admitted the scheme “wasn’t fully fit for purpose everywhere” and city council officials could look at pausing elements of the restrictions while changes are made.

The local authority announced it would make amendments to the scheme including applications for more than 10 business permits to be accepted on a case-by-case basis. Business permits cost £50 each.

Everton have built a new state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley Moore Dock. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Resident and visitor permits are free. Safety-focussed enforcement of the zone will be in place on the second test event, on Sunday, March 23. The council said this will allow more time for businesses and residents to apply for permits and for the council to investigate the level of appropriate enforcement during events.

An existing one-hour limited waiting restriction will be extended to two hours, where possible. Permit parking will also be introduced in the Pumpfields area, encompassing Blackstock Street, Paul Street, Pall Mall and Chisenhale Street.

A spokesperson for Liverpool Council confirmed a letter has been received regarding the parking scheme and a response from the authority’s legal department has been sent back.