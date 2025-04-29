Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Allegations have emerged of illegal cosmetic surgeries being performed by an unregistered practitioner in Liverpool, sparking widespread concern and debate online.

Concerns are growing regarding alleged illegal cosmetic surgeries taking place in Liverpool.

Multiple videos have been shared online, with influencers like Dr Michael Says and the duo behind the Nip Tuck Pod discussing allegations that an “unregistered” doctor has been performing surgeries, such as facelifts, in non-sterile environments, for a reduced rate.

While the claims are shocking to many, several social media users have commented that this “well known” information or that the woman has “been doing it for years”.

An Instagram video shared on April 16 by the Nip Tuck Pod - a podcast hosted by Ashley Stobart and Lauren Adamson - revealed that a woman is allegedly performing surgeries in the back of “some form of shop”.

Lauren said: “She sedates you and does the surgery. It’s not in a hospital environment, it’s not even in a clinical environment. When you speak to her, she gives you a different name.” She added that she had been told the woman would be performing a deep plane facelift - an extensive surgery.

Dr Michael Mrozinski, also known by his TV and online name Dr Michael Says, wrote on Instagram: “There’s a woman in Liverpool performing facelifts and blepharoplasties in the back of a beautician’s or hairdresser’s — under sedation.

“The incisions are in the wrong place, the results look awful, and the fact she’s able to sedate people in a non-medical setting is unbelievably dangerous. This is exactly why the UK is still the wild west of cosmetic surgery.

“It’s shocking — and unless regulation steps in, someone will die again. This has to change.”

Many people hit back at the claims, arguing that the practitioner “does not use sedation” and “the results are fantastic”. One even commented: “Half of Liverpool have been to her, her results are brilliant to be fair.”

Others, however, shared their concerns, with one person commenting: “I can’t believe people are on here defending her! The world has gone mad.”

Dr Mrozinski said he’s been receiving comments like “snitches get stitches”, with hundreds of people “defending” the unnamed practitioner.

LiverpoolWorld contacted Merseyside Police to find out if they are aware of the allegations, however, without an alleged name or operating address, they were unable to provide any details. LiverpoolWorld has also contacted Liverpool City Council.

Have you heard about these allegations or have further information? Please email us at [email protected]