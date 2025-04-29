Five star Liverpool coffee shop to open second store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular coffee shop Rose Lane Coffee is opening a brand new site in Liverpool.

A beloved Liverpool coffee shop is preparing to open a brand new site, after three years serving Mossley Hill.

Rose Lane Coffee, located on Rose Lane, celebrated its third birthday last week and has now revealed it is expanding, with a second site in South Liverpool.

The popular, independent venue is known for delicious coffee and pastries, as well as great service, and has earned itself a five out of five star rating on Google from more than 250 customer reviews.

Rose Lane Coffee, Childwall. | Rose Lane Coffee

Announcing the new store on social media on Monday (April 28), the Rose Lane Coffee team said: “Woolton Road, Childwall. COMING SOON!”

It has not yet been announced when the new site will launch but coffee lovers are already getting excited, with one person commenting: “I can’t wait!!!”. Another added: “Amazing, well done guys.”