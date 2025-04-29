Five star Liverpool coffee shop to open second store
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A beloved Liverpool coffee shop is preparing to open a brand new site, after three years serving Mossley Hill.
Rose Lane Coffee, located on Rose Lane, celebrated its third birthday last week and has now revealed it is expanding, with a second site in South Liverpool.
The popular, independent venue is known for delicious coffee and pastries, as well as great service, and has earned itself a five out of five star rating on Google from more than 250 customer reviews.
Announcing the new store on social media on Monday (April 28), the Rose Lane Coffee team said: “Woolton Road, Childwall. COMING SOON!”
It has not yet been announced when the new site will launch but coffee lovers are already getting excited, with one person commenting: “I can’t wait!!!”. Another added: “Amazing, well done guys.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.