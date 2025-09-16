Appeal for potential witnesses on CCTV to come forward after woman raped in Brooks Alley, off Hanover Street

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 11:51 BST
Merseyside Police have released CCTV images of potential witnesses they are looking to trace as part of ongoing inquiries into an allegation of rape in Liverpool city centre.

At around 2.30am on Sunday, August 31, it was reported that a woman had been raped on Brooks Alley, off Hanover Street.

Merseyside Police have released CCTV images of potential witnesses they are looking to trace as part of ongoing inquiries into an allegation of rape in Liverpool city centre. | Merseyside Police

Adrian Paun, 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with rape in relation to this incident and has been remanded to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, October 6.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “Following inquiries, we have identified two potential witnesses on CCTV who could have information to help the ongoing investigation.

“If you recognise yourself in these images, or know who these two men are, please let us know.”

If you recognise yourself in these images, or know who these two men are, please let Merseyside Police know.placeholder image
If you recognise yourself in these images, or know who these two men are, please let Merseyside Police know. | Merseyside Police

Although it’s difficult to make out facial features from the CCTV, one of the males is wearing a distinctive red and black jacket.placeholder image
Although it’s difficult to make out facial features from the CCTV, one of the males is wearing a distinctive red and black jacket. | Merseyside Police

Detective Constable Lindsey Harris added: “I want to stress that we don’t believe the individuals in these images have done anything wrong, we just think they could have information to help our investigation.

“Although it’s difficult to make out facial features from the CCTV, one of the males is wearing a distinctive red and black jacket.

“If you recognise yourself in any of these images, please come forward because you could have information that proves vital to our inquiries.”

Anyone with information should call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

