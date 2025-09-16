Appeal for potential witnesses on CCTV to come forward after woman raped in Brooks Alley, off Hanover Street
At around 2.30am on Sunday, August 31, it was reported that a woman had been raped on Brooks Alley, off Hanover Street.
Adrian Paun, 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with rape in relation to this incident and has been remanded to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, October 6.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “Following inquiries, we have identified two potential witnesses on CCTV who could have information to help the ongoing investigation.
“If you recognise yourself in these images, or know who these two men are, please let us know.”
Detective Constable Lindsey Harris added: “I want to stress that we don’t believe the individuals in these images have done anything wrong, we just think they could have information to help our investigation.
“Although it’s difficult to make out facial features from the CCTV, one of the males is wearing a distinctive red and black jacket.
“If you recognise yourself in any of these images, please come forward because you could have information that proves vital to our inquiries.”
Anyone with information should call 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.