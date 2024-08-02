Birkenhead murder investigation: Two men arrested as dead body identified
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was found inside a property on a quiet residential street in Beachwood, Birkenhead, on Thursday.
Merseyside Police said the dead man, believed to be in his 20s, has been formally identified and his next of kin have been informed. His name has not yet been made public.
Officers were called to a house on Fender Way just after 4pm on Thursday and cordoned off the area. Detectives are continuing their investigation while a post-mortem examination takes place to establish the man’s cause of death.
Two men aged 43 and 27 years old from Beechwood have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are still in police custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Peter Stephenson said: “Our sincere condolences continue to remain with the family of the man who has died. An investigation is underway with officers carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what happened. We continue to urge anyone who may have seen or know something that might help with the investigation to please contact us.”